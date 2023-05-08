After watching the movie 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition. While talking to reporters, Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..."

