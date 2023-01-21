Karnataka: BJP president Nadda urges voters to press right button in polls as wrong button can lead to 'chaos'2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM IST
It is pertinent to note that Karnataka is slated to undergo Assembly polls in the first half of this year
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday, urged people to press the "right" button in polls, as pressing the wrong button could lead to chaos.
