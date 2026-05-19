BJP civic body chief filmed announcing ₹1 crore award for beheading TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh, later alleges video is fake

Pradeep Dixit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) municipal chairman of Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, allegedly announced a ₹1 crore reward for beheading Saayoni Ghosh, according to a viral video, a claim he later denied.

“Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head will be given a cash reward of ₹1 crore from my side," Dixit reportedly said in a purported video.

Hindu organisations alleged that Saayoni Ghosh had posted objectionable content on social media about Lord Shiva and the Shivling, which they said hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Several people reportedly took part in a protest over the issue in Sikandrabad on Sunday.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

According to an India Today report, Dixit mentioned the footage was from a procession held on Sunday and alleged that miscreants had used AI technology to manipulate the video before circulating it on social media, adding, “I have not made any such statement.”

Bulandshahr Congress District President Ziaur Rahman condemned Dixit's alleged remark and sought a First Information Report (FIR) against him. As per Times of India, he said, “How can women feel safe if there are such people in the party? They are giving reward for killing a woman. This is shameful and senior party officials must take suitable action against him. We demand police register an FIR.”

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Meanwhile, BJP District President Vikas Chauhan, speaking to TOI, distanced the party from Dixit's reported remarks, stating, “The party does not support such derogatory statements, even if made by any of its own members.” He added that the BJP safeguards the dignity of women and treats them with respect.

Saayoni Ghosh in controversy A social media post from Saayoni Ghosh’s account in 2015 sparked widespread controversy after critics alleged it insulted Lord Shiva and hurt religious sentiments.

In 2021, following her entry into politics, Tathagata Roy, a former West Bengal BJP chief and ex-governor of three northeastern states, lodged a complaint against her at Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar police station.

“I am a devotee of Lord Shiva. In 1996, I undertook the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra on foot to offer prayers to Shiva. Seeing this image shared by actress Saayoni Ghosh has hurt my religious sentiments. I request you to investigate the matter and take necessary action against her," he stated in the complaint.

Soon after the controversy erupted, Saayoni Ghosh offered an explanation, saying that her social media account had been hacked.

The issue continued to haunt her politically, with the Bharatiya Janata Party repeatedly raising it during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.