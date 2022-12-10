After the conclusion of the elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unseated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 15 years, the political climate of the capital remains tensed as on Saturday BJP's councilor Dr. Monika Pant alleged that she was approached by a woman who made lucrative offers in exchange for support of AAP during the Mayor elections.

Dr. Pant claimed that she was approached by a woman who identified herself as Shikha Garg and made lucrative offers to her. "We are going to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) at 4 pm to file a complaint," said BJP leader Harish Khurana.

"What to expect from the most corrupt party @AamAadmiParty in the shortest possible time, now they want to change the decision of the people of Delhi with the looted money of Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal You are for sale, @BJP4Delhi not a councillor, don't even try, otherwise you will not be able to collect broom straws," tweeted BJP leader Ashish Sood.

Dr. Pant made these allegations in a press conference and the BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Harish Khurana were also present at the event.

In the recently concluded MCD elections, AAP successfully won a full majority with 134 seats in a 250-member corporation. The BJP was restricted to 109 seats and the Congress managed to win 9 seats. The win is seen as a shot-in the arm for Arvind Kejriwal whose government in Delhi face several run-ins with the Lieutenant Governor and the MCD.

The representatives from the AAP informed that they will decide on the probable of the Mayor post, once Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sets a date for the corporation to convene. The MCD will be soon approaching Saxena for getting a date fixed.

The BJP Chief in Delhi, Adesh Gupta also gave clarity on the party's position regarding the claim for the post of Mayor. Gupta announced that the Mayor of the MCD will be from AAP and BJP will play the role of "strong opposition."