BJP councillor accuses AAP of poaching her for support in Mayor polls. Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 05:11 PM IST
- BJP leader Harish Khurana informed that they will take the matter to the office of Anti-Corruption Bureau
After the conclusion of the elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unseated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 15 years, the political climate of the capital remains tensed as on Saturday BJP's councilor Dr. Monika Pant alleged that she was approached by a woman who made lucrative offers in exchange for support of AAP during the Mayor elections.