BJP councillor accuses AAP of poaching her for support in Mayor polls

"What to expect from the most corrupt party @AamAadmiParty in the shortest possible time, now they want to change the decision of the people of Delhi with the looted money of Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal You are for sale, @BJP4Delhi not a councillor, don't even try, otherwise you will not be able to collect broom straws," tweeted BJP leader Ashish Sood.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}