BJP counters CM Kejriwal's allegations on Centre over MNREGA scheme

BJP counters CM Kejriwal's allegations on Centre over MNREGA scheme2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday held a press conference to counter the statement made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over MNREGA.
BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he lied about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and has made a "record of telling lies".
Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday held a press conference to counter the statement made by Kejriwal over MNREGA.
He said, "Arvind Kejriwal has said that the amount of MNREGA budget has been cut by 25%, while the truth is the scheme provides 100 days of work to the poor, farmer and laborer. He has set a new standard of lying. His Delhi model has failed, that's why he is misleading people on this issue."
The BJP Spokesperson asserted that the MNREGA was made a more effective scheme by increasing its budget and ensuring that every single penny goes directly into the designated account and that there is no corruption.
In support to this statement, he claimed that the MNREGA budget was ₹73,000 crore in 2021-22, while it has been increased to ₹98,000 in this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
"CM Kejriwal had made an unscrupulous allegation that the Centre used to collect tax till now and give 42% to the states. However, it has been cut down from 13% to 29% for the last few years. Let me remind you that the Finance Commission has decided that for five years, it will remain at 42% for all the states," he added.
This cams after Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Central government saying that money collected from taxes is for serving the people of this country, not for waiving off the loans of politicians' friends. He countered the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.
"Our government is engaged in permanent solutions, instead of adopting short-cuts. A lot has been said about the problem of stubble burning over the year, but those with a shot-cut mentality could not solve it," PM Modi said.
