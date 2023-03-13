BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation over liquor scam, stages sit-in at Rajghat1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:33 PM IST
- Last year, the city government withdrew the Excise Policy, 2021-22 after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged rule violations and lapses in its implementation.
At Rajghat on Monday, BJP leaders held a 'maun vrat' (silent sit-in) to demand the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged liquor scam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×