At Rajghat on Monday, BJP leaders held a 'maun vrat' (silent sit-in) to demand the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged liquor scam.

During the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Virendra Sachdeva, the working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of the opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers not only demanded Arvind Kejriwal's resignation but also prayed for Kejriwal government to act wisely.

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Kejriwal government after the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Last year, the city government withdrew the Excise Policy, 2021-22 after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged rule violations and lapses in its implementation.