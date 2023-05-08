BJP demands tax exemption for ‘The Kerala Story’ from Kejriwal govt

NEW DELHI :The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded from the AAP government in Delhi to exempt ‘The Kerala Story’ film from entertainment tax.
The saffron party has also asked the Delhi government to hold special screenings of the film for girls in the 15-16 age group.
In a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film was based on the “serious issue of love jihad", “religious conversion" and pushing innocent girls into “terrorism’.
“'The Kerala Story' has been given an 'A' certificate for viewing only by adults, while nowadays the danger of love jihad is gravest for the girls of 15-16 years of age. Therefore, the chief minister should contact the Film Censor Board and get it a 'U/A' certificate for Delhi so that more and more girls belonging to the sensitive category can be made aware by showing this film," Kapoor said.
The film starring Adah Sharma revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join terror group ISIS.
Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing ‘The Kerala Story’ film are supporters of the PFI and terror outfit ISIS.
Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the film will be tax free in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak has said that it will not oppose any proposal to grant similar status in the state.
In Tamil Nadu, multiplexes across the state have cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.
