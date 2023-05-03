After Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief, BJP predicts ‘bigger change in Maharashtra politics’2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as NCP chief on Tuesday during the Mumbai launch of his autobiography.
After NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his decision to resign from the position of party chief, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that ‘there is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics’.
