After NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his decision to resign from the position of party chief, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that ‘there is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics’.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ghosh said, "… NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…"

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday revealed his intent to resign as the party’s president during the Mumbai launch of his autobiography, “Lok Mazhe Sangati."

The announcement sent shockwaves through the NCP, with senior members in tears and others climbing the stage, pleading for a change of heart, effectively halting the event for over two hours until the leader agreed to reflect further on his decision. The emotional turmoil of the day eventually led to Pawar requesting a two to three-day grace period to deliberate on his surprising move.

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew stepped in to mediate the crisis. He used the platform to urge NCP legislators and office bearers to stop inundating his uncle with their own offers of resignation.

In the last few weeks, the NCP has been beset with internal strife and speculation that some MLAs were deserting the party along with a restive Ajit Pawar to align with the BJP in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar was the only prominent leader who supported Pawar’s decision to step down even as others entreated him not to do so.

“If he is not the president, it does not mean he is not in the party. He is looking to create new leadership... The new party chief will work under Saheb’s leadership", said Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar set up the NCP along with Tariq Anwar and P.A. Sangma following a bitter split with the Indian National Congress in 1999 and has remained the party’s sole president.