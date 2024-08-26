BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmers’ agitation, says MP not authorised to speak

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated26 Aug 2024, 05:16 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks about the farmers' agitation and asked the Mandi sitting MP to refrain from making such statements in the future.

Expressing disagreement with Ranaut's comments on farmers' agitation, the saffron party said the actor-turned-politician is not authorised to speak on policy issues.

The BJP further said the party believes and is determined to follow the principles of social harmony with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.’

Earlier on Sunday, the Mandi sitting MP stirred controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government.

In a video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bollywood actress alleged that “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She also blamed "outside forces" and vested interests of “insiders' behind the continuation of the protests. “Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn't have been foresight of our leadership they would have succeded.”

Reacting to Ranaut's remarks Punjab BJP leader Harjit Grewal as quoted by NDTV as saying, "It is not Kangana's department to speak on farmers, Kangana's statement is personal. PM Modi and the BJP are farmer-friendly. The Opposition parties are working against us and Kangana's statement is doing the same. She should not make such statements, on sensitive or religious issues, religious organisations.

Meanwhile Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has posted on X wishing the BJP MP to "Get well soon Kangana!". He asked, “Why do BJP people hate the country's food providers so much?, “ Were these just Kangana's words or did someone else copy them?”

"After all, why do BJP people hate the country's food providers so much? BJP has always lied, deceived, conspired and oppressed our farmers.

And once again a BJP MP has made baseless allegations against our food providers.

The question is that..Has Kangana made this cheap allegation on the farmer as per BJP's election strategy? Were these just Kangana's words or did someone else copy them?

If not, then why are the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister of Haryana and all the BJP MPs and MLAs silent on this issue?" Surjewala said in a post.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:16 PM IST
