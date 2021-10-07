The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dropped Maneka and Varun Gandhi from its National Executive Committee (NCE). BJP National President J P Nadda today announced the 80-member executive, with the names of its top leadership, ranging from Prime Minister Modi to many Union ministers, state leaders and veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi figuring on the list.

However, two prominent names missing from the list were of Maneka and Varun Gandhi. Former union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh also did not find place in the new executive.

Incidentally, this came hours after Varun Gandhi shared a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, and demanded that police immediately identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

"This video of vehicles deliberately crushing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri will shake anyone's soul. Police should take cognisance of the video, identify the owners of these vehicles and their occupants, identify others involved in the incident and immediately arrest them," Gandhi said.

The BJP has been under fire for the Lakhimpur incident, in which eight people lost their lives. The Supreme Court too has taken suo moto cognizance and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit action taken report by Friday.

The national executive is key deliberative body which meets to discuss key issues facing the government and shapes the organisation's agenda. Besides 80 regular members, the executive will also have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

Among top leaders in the list are Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijuju, S Jaishankar, Ravishankar Prasad, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Singh Thakur, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Prakash Javadekar.

(With inputs from PTI)

