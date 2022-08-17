The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) added BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman to the board. The party has also added three other new faces to the BJP's apex organisational body
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped the names of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari out of the BJP's Parliamentary board.
Instead, the saffron party has added BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman to the board. The party has also added three other new faces to the BJP's apex organisational body -- an attempt by the party to make the parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative.
The BJP's Parliamentary board is headed by the party's national president JP Nadda. The other members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and BL Santosh.
Lalpura will be the first Sikh to have a seat in the BJP parliamentary board as a person from a minority community.
A total of 11 members form the Parliamentary board of BJP.
Besides, BJP also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur, and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.
Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.
