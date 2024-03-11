Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Monday late night said the BJP, TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) have forged a formidable seat-sharing formula in Amaravati today.

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on six Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP will contest on 17 seats. Jana Sena Party will contest on the remaining two seats. Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the TDP chief said, “In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our State and paving the way for a brighter future." Also Read | CAA India LIVE Updates: Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia, security tightened in Delhi

According to the pre-poll alliance between the parties, the BJP will contest on 10 seats in the Assembly elections, while the TDP will fight on 144 seats. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party will contest on 21 seats.

It is important to note that the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on March 9, announcing the alliance of the TDP and the JSP with the BJP-led NDA block, the party's president, JP Nadda, said that it has been decided that TDP, JSP and BJP will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), as well as being committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh," a joint statement released by the TDP BJP and the JSP said.

Also Read | Sebi chief flags risk of bubble in stock market

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and coming together with the TDP and JSP will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!