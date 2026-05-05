BJP footprint expands across India after five assembly elections — full list of states with ‘double-engine’ government

Major opposition parties faced defeats in recent elections, with BJP expanding its footprint in 21 states. Notable losses include West Bengal's TMC. In Assam, BJP retained power with 82 seats, while in Puducherry, NDA secured a majority with 18 seats. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 May 2026, 10:23 AM IST
BJP's victories in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry reflect a changing political landscape and expanding footprint.
BJP's victories in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry reflect a changing political landscape and expanding footprint.(Rahul Singh | ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners have emerged victorious in three of the five assembly elections, with results announced on 1 May. The latest victory signals the public's inclination towards the pitch for a “double engine” government. The latest trend indicates a significant shift in voter behaviour towards a state government aligned with the Centre.

West Bengal poll results

There are now 21 states where the BJP is in power at the state level. The PM Modi-led centre government seems to have championed the art of winning even at the regional level, where a shift in power was witnessed even in the stronghold territories of major opposition parties. Notably, the Bhabanipur assembly seat, which is regarded as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastion in south Kolkata, was lost to the BJP. The three-time chief minister of West Bengal lost Bhabanipur stronghold to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes.

Also Read | How BJP cracked Bengal: 7 reasons behind saffron party's historic surge

Assam poll results

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scripted history on Monday by registering a record victory in the Assam Assembly elections. NDA managed to retain power for a third straight term, bagging 102 seats out of 126. The BJP alone crossed the majority mark of 64 by raking in 82 seats — 18 more than the required seats to form the government.

Puducherry poll results

In Puducherry, the BJP-led NDA managed to retain office by winning 18 seats, with the All India NR Congress (AINRC)at 12, the BJP at 4, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at 1, and the Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) at 1. In the 30-member House, NDA comfortably crossed the 16-seat majority mark. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc secured six seats, including DMK's 5 and one of Congress, while Independents won three.

Also Read | ECI Election Result 2026: Will TN see 2006 repeat of hung Assembly?
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BJP footprint across India after 2026 assembly elections

Major opposition parties — from the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Trinamool Congress faced defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Below are the states and union territories where the BJP is ruling:

  1. Delhi
  2. Assam
  3. Haryana
  4. Odisha
  5. Uttarakhand
  6. Puducherry
  7. Bihar
  8. Manipur
  9. West Bengal
  10. Arunachal Pradesh
  11. Madhya Pradesh
  12. Tripura
  13. Rajasthan
  14. Meghalaya
  15. Chhattisgarh
  16. Nagaland
  17. Gujarat
  18. Uttar Pradesh
  19. Maharashtra
  20. Andhra Pradesh
  21. Goa

What happened in the Kerala and Tamil Nadu poll results?

The five-state poll results, announced on 4 May, were significant, as they marked the first time since 1977 that no state in India would have a Communist government following the ouster of the two-term CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) faced a severe setback in the Bihar assembly polls last year, when its tally plunged from 12 to 2 seats. A decisive mandate for the Congress-led UDF prevailed in Kerala as the alliance capitalised on a strong anti-incumbency wave and secured 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which has been in power since 2016, received an “unexpected setback”, CPI(M) leader P Rajeev said on Monday. The Congress-led UDF secured 63 of 140 seats, while the LDF won 26.

Also Read | Vijay scripts Tamil Nadu stunner but misses majority: Who will he ally with?

In the Tamil Nadu poll results, “Thalapathy” Vijay made a blockbuster debut with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), overthrowing the long-standing dominance of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its arch-rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

TVK won 108 seats and emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections, but could not reach the majority mark of 118 seats. While DMK secured 59 seats, ADMK's final seat tally stood at 47 in the 234-member house.

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