The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led, six-year-old Union government has attacked the informal economy and the three key examples of it were demonetization, poor implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), and the nationwide lockdown earlier this year to control the spread of coronavirus, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi's comments, made in in a brief video that is part of a larger series on his views on the state of the Indian economy, comes ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament expected to begin in nearly a fortnight. The Congress, along with other opposition parties, are going to raise the issue of a slowdown of economy, its handling of the covid-19 pandemic, including the lockdown, and the recent controversy over the payment of GST compensation.

"The BJP government has been attacking the informal sector over the past six years. I am giving you three massive examples right now—demonetization, wrong GST and lockdown. Do not think the lockdown was unplanned. Don't think it was done at the last minute. The aim of these three decisions was to destroy our informal sector," Gandhi said in the nearly four-minute-long video released on his official social media channels on Monday.

The informal sector was worth a fortune and so the Union government wants to "break" the sector and "extort" money out of it, Gandhi said. There was a conspiracy being hatched against workers of the informal sector as they were being cheated, he claimed.

"The effects of this attack on informal sector will be seen soon. The result will be that India won't be able to produce jobs. As the informal sector produces 90% of the jobs, once it is destroyed, India won't be able to produce jobs," he said.

India imposed a nearly three-month-long lockdown with the unorganized and informal sector taking a big hit as thousands of migrant workers went home on foot, particularly from metro cities. The narrative of the Congress on the lockdown has been that it was hastily implemented without much planning by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has hurt the poor the most. Eyeing economic revival, the Union government earlier this year had announced an economic package with a series of schemes to benefit poor and migrant workers.

Gandhi had engaged with sectoral experts in one-on-one conversations and had also earlier done a video series talking about India and foreign relations, particularly with respect to China. Senior party leaders feel his outreach efforts are part of a bigger makeover exercise amid growing chorus within the Congress demanding his return to the top post.

