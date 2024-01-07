BJP govt in Rajasthan renames Indira Rasoi Yojana to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojana'
BJP's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government renamed Indira Rasoi Yojana to Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojana on Saturday. The food security scheme announced to provide food at subsidised rates was launched by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
