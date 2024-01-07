BJP's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government renamed Indira Rasoi Yojana to Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojana on Saturday. The food security scheme announced to provide food at subsidised rates was launched by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order released by the state's Local Self Government Department mentioned the already running scheme as ‘Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana’. In addition to this, the order said that the per plate weight of the subsidised meal has been increased to 600 gm in the 'Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana'.

The government grant payable per plate has also been increased to ₹22 from ₹17, reported ANI referring to the order. However, there has been no change in the amount contributed by the beneficiary, ie of ₹8 per plate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The department also issued an order to change the name on all hoardings and online portals as well. The scheme is aimed to provide nutritious food to the poor and needy people at a subsidised rate. The Indira Rasoi Yojana scheme seeks a contribution of ₹8 per meal from the people. The scheme was launched in August 2020 with the tagline 'No one should sleep hungry'.

Days ago the Prime Minister visited BJP headquarters in Rajasthan. While addressing BJP MLAs in Rajasthan on Friday, PM Modi motivated them to work in unity to ensure that every home benefits from the “double-engine" administration.

On the same day, he also interacted with MLAs and party officials at the BJP state headquarters His meeting with the MLAs lasted for nearly two and a half hours, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting was attended by all the ministers MLAs and party office-bearers. However, Vasundhara Raje Scindia couldn't attend the meeting because of family obligations. Raje was among the top candidates for the CM post in Rajasthan. However, the party's high command selected first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!