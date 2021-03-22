After the bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said is an insult to the people of Delhi.

He also said that the Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. "BJP has cheated the people," CM Kejriwal also says

Earlier in the day, the bill was passed by Lok Sabha amidst strong opposition from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Both the parties pointed out that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

According to the bill, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor". The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there has been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.

Reddy said: "Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration."

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the bill. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even urged the central government to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ready to fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

Later he took to Twitter to say: Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people & gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people.

Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Reddy said that there have been cordial relations between the central and Delhi governments since 1996 and all differences were resolved through discussions. However, since 2015, some issues have come up and cases were filed before the Delhi High Court, which also gave certain rulings. Reddy said the court had also ruled that the L-G should be informed on executive issues of the city government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via