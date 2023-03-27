Home / News / India /  BJP has ended Muslim quota and given it to Lingayat, Vokkaliga communities in Karnataka; Amit Shah explains why
Back

BJP has ended Muslim quota and given it to Lingayat, Vokkaliga communities in Karnataka; Amit Shah explains why

2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Bidar, Mar 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during the inauguration of Gorata Martyrs' Memorial and statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bidar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah Twitter)Premium
Bidar, Mar 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during the inauguration of Gorata Martyrs' Memorial and statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bidar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah Twitter)

The Karnataka government scrapped the 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota and distributed it equally among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has increased the reservation given to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities but scrapped a separate quota for Muslims just months before high-stakes assembly elections are due.

The decision was made on March 26, and Home Minister Amit Shah said that the previous government led by Congress had given the reservation to the Muslim community for political gains. The reservation for minorities was not constitutionally valid, Shah added, and there was no provision in the Constitution to give reservation based on religion. 

The 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota was scrapped and distributed equally among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

Also Read: New Education Policy will be implemented soon: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Lingayats and Vokkaligas are two of Karnataka’s most powerful communities and their backing is critical across a large number of constituencies. The ruling BJP is looking to retain power by fending off a challenge from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). The state government led by HD Deve Gowda in 1994 fixed the reservation for Muslims in the state at 4%, and an order to this effect was passed in 1995.

With the Cabinet's decision on March 26, the reservation for Vokkaligas rose from 4% to 6%, and for Lingayats from 5% to 7%. The EWS category currently comprises Brahmins, Jains, Aryavaishyas, Nagarthas and Modaliars, which constitute around 4% of the state’s population. Now the Muslim community, which constitutes around 13% of the state’s population, will be added to this group.

Also Read: Amit Shah virtually inaugurates development projects worth 154 crore in Ahmedabad

However, only those people who are from families with a total annual income of less than 8 lakh, have agricultural land less than five acres in area, and a house of less than 1,000 sq ft will be eligible for the reservation.

Leaders of the Muslim community have said they will oppose the government’s decision. State Congress president DK Shivakumar called it “the right of minorities". He added that 4% reservation should not be scrapped from minorities and be given to any of the major communities. Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and leader of opposition in the state assembly, also lashed out at the BJP government, saying it had betrayed everyone by creating confusion on the reservation issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout