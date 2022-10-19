As the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to return to power in Himachal Pradesh, it has decided to leave the question of the next chief minister open. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the party high command will be the deciding authority on the next chief minister of the state.

“Be it Himachal or any other state, the party high command takes a decision," he told the reporters.

Thakur who also comes from Himachal Pradesh is the son of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and sources claim is himself hopeful for the top post in the state. After the last elections, the party decided to give chance to comparatively low-profile Jai Ram Thakur but currently fighting elections on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister expressed confidence in winning the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on 12 November and even took a dig at the opposition Congress claiming that the party will continue its losing streak.

“Congress had pinned hopes for success in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa but we did not see the Congress anywhere, they lost their deposits. We will see what happens here in Himachal," Thakur said.

On Wednesday, the BJP also announced candidates on 62 seats and fielded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from the Seraj assembly seat.

Thakur said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "double-engine" government of the BJP has worked for the all-round development of the hill state. “BJP will form the government by winning more seats than it had won in the previous election," he said.

The Union Minister even congratulated the newly-appointed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on his election victory but raised concerns about the rejection of votes in the Congress elections.

“How many votes were rejected, and how many votes were cast incorrectly? This also raises questions," Thakur said.

The Congress announced candidates for 46 seats on Tuesday which also led to resignations from many party workers, who were hoping to get the ticket.

