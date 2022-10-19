BJP high command will decide the next chief minister of Himachal: Thakur2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:47 PM IST
- Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the high command of BJP will take decision on the choice of next chief minister
As the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to return to power in Himachal Pradesh, it has decided to leave the question of the next chief minister open. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the party high command will be the deciding authority on the next chief minister of the state.