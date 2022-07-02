BJP hits out at KCR for skipping protocol on receiving PM Modi at airport

BJP hits out at KCR for skipping protocol on receiving PM Modi at airport2 min read . 07:21 PM IST
- Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan slammed KCR, and alleged that he has jeopardised integrity of the constitution.
Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani on 12 July hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the protocol of receiving visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.
Irani was of the view that KCR just not insulted an individual but also an institution, and alleged that Rao has jeopardised integrity of the constitution.
Addressing a press conference at HICC in Hyderabad, Irani said, "Telangana CM KCR just not insulted an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised integrity of the constitution. Politics maybe a circus for KCR's party, but for BJP workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building."
Meanwhile, another Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too slammed TRS chief for breaching the protocol.
He took to Twitter and wrote, "Cooperative federalism in letter and spirit is the cornerstone of our democracy. Breaching protocol on purpose yet again, Telangana CM has insulted the institution of both that of a CM and PM. KCR can hide but his corrupt politics will not remain hidden."
Earlier in the day, KCR received the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just few of hours before the Prime Minister lands at the same airport.
ALSO READ: Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR prepares rousing entry for Yashwant Sinha, but only 1 minister to receive PM Modi
This is the third time in six months that KCR skipped the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB), according to news agency ANI report. In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.
Also, TRS Working President and minister KT Rama Rao, while commenting on the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meet, advised their leaders to indulge in the city's renowned Dum Biryani and Irani tea while they were there.
"Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai," Rama Rao tweeted last night.
In the tweet, he also posted images of some of the state government's most recognisable programmes, including T-Hub 2.0, the Kaleshwaram Project, the Police Command Control Building, and Yadadri Temple. He advised the leaders to visit the locations, make notes, and try to put the programmes into practise in their own states.
