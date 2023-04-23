BJP in Karnataka is now divided house, says Congress' Shivakumar ahead of polls2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST
- Shivakumar claimed that the state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally contacts officials and requested the Election Commission to check the call register of the Chief Minister.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Congress party. In response, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that a few leaders in the BJP are discontent with the party, and it is now a ‘divided house’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×