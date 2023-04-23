Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Congress party. In response, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that a few leaders in the BJP are discontent with the party, and it is now a ‘divided house’.

"No matter what BJP does, we will come to power. I have advised the party workers to bring Congress to power. Even some people from BJP are fed up with BJP. Now the BJP is a divided house," Shivakumar said while speaking to the reporters.

As per a report by ANI, Several BJP leaders have resigned from the party due to the denial of tickets for the upcoming elections in Karnataka and have joined the Congress party.

One of them is Jagadish Shettar, a six-time MLA and former chief minister of Karnataka, who was denied a ticket from the Hubbali-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. Shettar, who is a well-known Lingayat leader, subsequently joined the Congress and will be contesting from his home constituency.

In addition to Jagadish Shettar, another BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Laxman Savadi, has also resigned from the party and joined the Congress to contest from the Athani constituency.

The state Congress chief, DK Shivakumar, has claimed that the legal teams of the BJP are trying to disqualify the nominations of Congress candidates ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

Shivakumar claimed that the state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally contacts officials and requested the Election Commission to check the call register of the Chief Minister.

"BJP legal team and Chief Minister's Office are trying everything to make sure Congress candidates nominations' are disqualified. I request ECI to collect the call register of the Chief Minister. In Savadatti also, the same thing happened. CM himself called officials," he had claimed on Saturday.

Retorting to the allegations, Bommai on Saturday said that the Election Commission (EC) is a constitutionally formed body and there is no question of interference.

"Election Commission is a constitutionally formed, independent body. It runs by the rules of the Election Commission. So, there is no question of interference. He is scared of his defeat, so he is making baseless, useless allegations every morning. I need not answer all that," said Bommai.

The 224-seated Karnataka Assembly is slated to go to polls in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.