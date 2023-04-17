BJP is double engine…double standard, Mamata Banerjee on Atiq-Ashraf encounter in UP1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Banerjee has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its inability to maintain law and order in the state
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her concern over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place while they were being escorted by police for a medical examination. Banerjee has described the event as a collapse of law and order and shocking brazen anarchy in the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×