West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her concern over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place while they were being escorted by police for a medical examination. Banerjee has described the event as a collapse of law and order and shocking brazen anarchy in the state.

Banerjee has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its inability to maintain law and order in the state, claiming that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands. She has called it a shameful act, citing that criminals are unfazed by the presence of police and media.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has also pointed out the double standard of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has criticized the party for sending central agencies whenever anything happens in West Bengal while ignoring the encounters and killings that have become a normal occurrence in Uttar Pradesh.

Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine…double standard, she said

Banerjee's statement comes amid a rising number of encounters and killings in Uttar Pradesh, which has been criticized by several opposition parties. The state government has defended the encounters, claiming that they are necessary to maintain law and order and to protect citizens from criminals. However, there have been allegations of fake encounters, and several human rights organizations have raised concerns over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.