‘BJP is lying’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams saffron party on claims of religion-based reservations for Muslims
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that there is empirical data on the social and educational backwardness of Muslims.
Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken out against the BJP's view on Muslim reservations. This concerns Telangana. The BJP, led by Amit Shah. has promised to end Muslim reservations. This is if the BJP wins the next election. Owaisi disputes the BJP's assertions. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president states that these reservations don't rely on religion.