Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken out against the BJP's view on Muslim reservations. This concerns Telangana. The BJP, led by Amit Shah. has promised to end Muslim reservations. This is if the BJP wins the next election. Owaisi disputes the BJP's assertions. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president states that these reservations don't rely on religion.

"BJP is lying. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the reservation being given to Muslims is not on the basis of religion," Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi emphasises that the reservations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are grounded in empirical data showcasing the social and educational challenges faced by certain Muslim communities. This allocation, according to a report by the late PS Krishnan, is meant for specific backward classes within the Muslim population, excluding the upper caste.

The debate intensifies as Owaisi questions the BJP's reluctance towards the advancement of the Muslim community. He points out that enabling Muslims to become professionals like doctors and engineers is in the national interest.

“Why does BJP hate it for Muslims to become doctors, engineers, nurses, teachers, pursue MBA or PhD..." he asked.

Meanwhile, the BJP's election manifesto for Telangana, unveiled by Shah in Hyderabad, includes implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and abolishing religion-based reservations. During his campaign in Chevella, Shah labelled the Muslim reservations in Telangana as unconstitutional and proposed reallocating these benefits to SCs, STs and OBCs.

In response to allegations of AIMIM's support for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the elections, Owaisi clarifies that his party is contesting independently, with candidates fielded against the BRS in several constituencies. He advocates for K. Chandrashekar Rao, also known as 'Mamu', as the chief minister, except in constituencies where AIMIM has fielded candidates.

Owaisi criticises Congress

Owaisi also criticises the Congress for its objection to the ongoing Rythu Bandu scheme, a welfare initiative for farmers in Telangana. The Election Commission of India's order to halt the scheme's disbursements, following the Congress's protest, is seen as anti-farmer by Owaisi.

“Sudden objection from the Congress party clearly implies that they do not want the farmers to benefit...You made it halt, this is sending out a wrong message across Telangana..." he told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

