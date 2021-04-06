OPEN APP
BJP is not 'poll winning machine', but a movement, says PM Modi

**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers on the occasion of the party's Sthapana Diwas (Foundation Day), via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_06_2021_000063B) (PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers on the occasion of the party's Sthapana Diwas (Foundation Day), via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_06_2021_000063B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 12:20 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi also lauded the contribution of stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked on the idea of "the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party".

"The BJP has always worked on the mantra of the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party," said PM Modi while addressing party workers on BJP's 41st Sthapna Diwas (Foundation Day).

"This tradition has continued since Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and runs till date," the Prime Minister added.

"If BJP wins polls, it's called 'poll wining machine', but if others win, there's appreciation. People who say we're a 'poll winning machine' don't understand India's Constitution. Truth is that BJP is not 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people" PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded the contribution of stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party.

He went on to say that our government has fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision (of one India) by scrapping Article 370 and giving Kashmir the Constitutional right.

PM Modi was virtually addressing the party workers across the country on the occasion of BJP's 41st "Sthapana Diwas".

The BJP evolved from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later Jana Sangh was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS.

Forcing the former Jana Sangh members to leave the party and float a new political outfit. Consequently, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.

