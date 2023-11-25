The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday posted a social media post on X featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, playfully labeling him as a ‘tubelight.’ The shared poster, titled 'Fuse Tubelight,' adds, ‘Made in China, Congress Presents Rahul Gandhi in and as tubelight.’ Earlier on February 6, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mocked Rahul Gandhi a 'tubelight' in Parliament and said, “I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Many tubelights are like this," he said. Also Read: Congress vs BJP: The long-standing and only rivalry in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Modi responded when the Congress leader stood up from his seat and posed a question to him regarding the matter of unemployment.

However, in response to PM Modi's 'tubelight' comment, Rahul Gandhi issued a sharp retort, stating that the Prime Minister does not behave like a Prime Minister.

“Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) served a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing his remarks such as “panauti," "pickpocket," and "loan waiver for the super-rich" directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notice instructs Gandhi to provide a response by Saturday.

According to the Election Commission notice, the use of the term "panauti" is deemed to potentially violate the provisions outlined in section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, pertaining to corrupt practices.

Clause 2, sub-section (ii) of section 123 states that any person who induces or attempts to induce a candidate or an elector to believe that he, or any person in whom he is interested, will become or will be rendered an object of divine displeasure or spiritual censure, shall be deemed to interfere with the free exercise of the electoral right of such a candidate or elector, the notice reminded Gandhi.

