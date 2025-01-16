A BJP leader was arrested on Tuesday from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh on rape and extortion charges. The accused — identified as Ajitpal Singh Chouhan — was expelled from the party after he was nabbed by officials. The FIR alleges that the victim was a fellow party leader who was raped under the pretext of being given a party ticket.

“The woman filed the case against Chauhan that he raped her and blackmailing her for money. The police found the evidence against Chauhan and arrested him,” Sidhi additional superintendent of police Arvind Shrivastava told Hindustan Times.

According to the FIR, Chouhan had raped a fellow BJP leader on the pretext of granting her a party ticket. Reports indicate that she was promised a ticket to contest the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2023. The accused allegedly filmed the video of the incident and then used it to extort money. He also threatened to kill the woman's husband and forced her father-in-law to give money by showing him the obscene video.

Chouhan was arrested from Rewa in MP on Sunday and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape, extortion, obscene act and criminal intimidation). The politician has however insisted that he is innocent and facing a “political conspiracy”.

“It is a political conspiracy against me. I am sure that the court will do justice,” he said.

Meanwhile Sidhi district BJP president Dev Kumar Singh announced the expulsion of Ajitpal Singh Chouhan from the primary membership of the party for six years. He noted that the politician had defected from the Congress to join BJP about three years ago. Reports suggest that he had ties to some major Congress and BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. He was sacked from the party following his arrest on rape charges.

