BJP leader BL Santosh has shared a photo of having a tea in one of the premier trains operating in Indian Railways network, the Vande Bharat Express train.

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader wrote ,"Having a cup of tea in ‘ Vande Bharath ‘ Express . My first journey in this train . A special experience indeed .. Governance has reached a new height under PM @narendramodi. Thank You @AshwiniVaishnaw.

The leader said that it was great experience while travelling in the Vande Bharat Express and it was his first journey in the train. The leader while thanking the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that the governance has reached new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the Union Budget for 2022-2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that 400 new Vande Bharat trains be developed and manufactured over the next three years. The target is to roll out 75 such trains by August 15, 2023, according to a timeline announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi high-speed inter-city EMU, was initially operated only on two routes. It was designed and manufactured in accordance with the Make in India initiative over a span of 18 months, according to the Saudi publication.

India's first semi high-speed inter-city EMU was initially flagged off from the New Delhi railway station, which covers the distance on a maximum operational speed of 160 km/hr. Vande Bharat has a regenerative braking system that saves up to 30 per cent of electrical energy. All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes and extremely comfortable seating. Even the toilets have been designed to aid in reducing carbon footprint and are bio-vacuum in nature.

Every coach has a dedicated pantry facility to give different requirements of passengers and even could supply hot food to the passengers. Vande Bharat has a total seating capacity of 1,128 in 16 air-conditioned coaches