India's first semi high-speed inter-city EMU was initially flagged off from the New Delhi railway station, which covers the distance on a maximum operational speed of 160 km/hr. Vande Bharat has a regenerative braking system that saves up to 30 per cent of electrical energy. All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes and extremely comfortable seating. Even the toilets have been designed to aid in reducing carbon footprint and are bio-vacuum in nature.

