BJP leader Bachan Singh Arya resigns from party ahead of Haryana Assembly elections 2024

Bachan Singh Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the saffron party announced its first list for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and his name was missing from the list

Updated7 Sep 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Haryana minister Bachan Singh Arya on Saturday resigned from party ahead of Haryana Assembly elections 2024.

Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind of Haryana, announced his resignation a day after the saffron party announced its first list for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and his name was missing from the list.

According to the list, announced on Wednesday, the party has decided to field former JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon.

The former Haryana minister, in his resignation letter to the party, relinquished the primary membership as well as his post in the state working committee.

Arya, who narrowly lost the 2019 election by 3,000 votes, had been preparing for the 2024 polls.

According to some media reports he is likely to join Congress.

It is important to note that Arya is not first to resign over candidature issue. Before Arya, some other leaders, including Laxman Napa and Ranjit Singh Chautala, have quit the party over ticket issues.

Earlier on September 5, Haryana Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from the office. Chautala was upset with the party for not giving him a ticket from Rania Assembly. the saffron has fielded Shishpal Kamboj from Rania seat.

Lakshman Napa, sitting MLA from Ratia, resigned from the primary membership of the party on September 6. Napa was also denied a ticket for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Napa, in a letter to state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership.

Former BJP State Minister Karan Kamboj not only resigned from the party's primary membership after the first list was released, but also decleared that he would be working to defeat the party after not being offered a chance to contest.

 

 

 

 

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 03:49 PM IST
