comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 09:27:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 1.7%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.15 0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,649.7 -0.02%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 461.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.1 0.57%
Business News/ News / India/  BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma all set to take oath as Rajasthan CM today
Back Back

BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma all set to take oath as Rajasthan CM today

 Livemint

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as cabinet members.

Rajasthan CM-designate and BJP MLA from Sanganer Bhajanlal Sharma. (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan CM-designate and BJP MLA from Sanganer Bhajanlal Sharma. (PTI)

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur today, December 15, Friday. The swearing-in ceremony will also see deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa take the oath. All three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, several union ministers, and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at noon.

Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the venue where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony. All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts.

A party spokesperson said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was speaker of the assembly.

Bhajanlal Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur, and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Currently, he is the BJP's state general secretary and holds a master's degree in political science.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App