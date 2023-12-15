BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma all set to take oath as Rajasthan CM today
Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as cabinet members.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur today, December 15, Friday. The swearing-in ceremony will also see deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa take the oath. All three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.