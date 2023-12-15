BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma all set to take oath as Rajasthan CM today

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur today, December 15, Friday. The swearing-in ceremony will also see deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa take the oath. All three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, several union ministers, and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at noon.

Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the venue where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony. All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A party spokesperson said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was speaker of the assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhajanlal Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur, and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Currently, he is the BJP's state general secretary and holds a master's degree in political science.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

