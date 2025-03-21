Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged State Home Minister G Parameshwara to transfer the investigation of alleged honeytrap attempts involving ministers and political leaders to the CBI.

On Thursday, State Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna in the House alleged that 48 people, including Karnataka ministers, lawmakers and national leaders, allegedly fell victim to a honey trap. He claimed that their obscene videos had been circulated.

What did Yatnal say? In a letter to the State Home Minister, Yatnal said that a high-level investigation is necessary to ensure “political stability” and "public trust".

“Given the seriousness of the issue and its potential to disrupt democratic governance, I strongly urge that an independent and impartial investigation be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Only a high-level probe by the CBI can ensure a fair, transparent, and thorough investigation into this matter, which has far-reaching consequences for the state's political stability and public trust in governance,” the letter read.

“I request your immediate intervention to hand over this honey trap and blackmail case to the CBI and take all necessary steps to safeguard the dignity and security of elected representatives in Karnataka,” it further stated.

About honey trap case KN Rajanna claimed that 48 pen drives had been prepared. “I have mentioned pen drives related to leaders from all political parties.”

“People say that there is a CD [compact disk] and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India and even several union ministers have been trapped,” KN Rajanna said.

He further alleged, "This issue is not limited to our state — it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country."