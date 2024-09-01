BJP leader held in Uttarakhand for allegedly molesting minor girl in Almora, case filed

  • Senior Superintendent of Police of Almora says Bhagwat Singh Bora, accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Saturday night.

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2024, 08:32 PM IST
The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and Section 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. File photo

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Devendra Pincha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Almora, said on Sunday that Bhagwat Singh Bora, accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Saturday night.

 

Also Read | SP leader Nawab Yadav arrested for attempting to rape minor; BJP slams party

The alleged incident took place on August 24 in the Salt revenue area, and an information regarding this was received on August 30, said the SSP.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After recording the girl's statement, she was sent for medical examination.

Also Read | IMA again demands central law on violence against doctors, hospitals

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Bora, who was the block unit chief of the saffron party’s Salt region, has been expelled with immediate effect on the instructions of BJP’s state president Mahendra Bhatt.

The Congress held statewide protests attacking the BJP for its record on crimes against women.

Attacking the ruling BJP over the issue, state Congress president Karan Mahara alleged that the BJP government has given “license” to its leaders in the matter of atrocities against women.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president termed the incident as “very unfortunate” and said that the accused has been expelled from the party.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Police didn’t call it suicide, says top cop

He also said that the Pushkar Dhami government in the state is implementing a policy of “zero tolerance” towards crime.

“In this case also, whether the accused is small or big, influential or associated with any political party, our government is taking the strictest action… As far as the organisation's side is concerned, the leader involved in the incident has been dismissed from all posts with immediate effect and shown the way out of the party,” he said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBJP leader held in Uttarakhand for allegedly molesting minor girl in Almora, case filed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue