BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill dubbed Air India as the 'worst airlines'. He said in a post on X, "If there was an Oscar equivalent for WORST AIRLINES Air India would win hands down in every category."
"Broken Seats, Worst Staff, Pathetic “on Ground” Support Staff, Give two hoots attitude about customer service!," Shergill said while describing the Air India services.
"Flying Air India is not a pleasant experience but today broke all records!," he said.
Air India responded to Shergill saying, “Dear Mr. Shergill, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share the travel details with us via DM. We'll get in touch with you.”
Shergill's comments came days after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at Air India, complaining about his seat being ‘sunken’ and uncomfortable.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi for work. In a post on X on February 22, he said, “I had booked a ticket on Air India flight number AI436, I was allotted seat number 8C. I went and sat on the seat, the seat was broken and sunken in. It was uncomfortable to sit.
Chouhan also questioned the management of the Tata Group-owned carrier and said, “When I asked the airline staff why the seat was allotted to me if it was bad, they told me that the management had been informed earlier that this seat was not good and its ticket should not be sold. There is not just one seat but many more.”
Air India had then apologised to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Dear Sir, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be rest assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect,” the airline said.
