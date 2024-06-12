Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. List of ministers who were sworn in

  • Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to them at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar and the event was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. Apart from Majhi, senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers. 

Also, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Krushna Chandra Mahapatra were sworn- in as ministers in CM Mohan Charan Majhi-led cabinet on Wednesday.

Watch

This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state.

Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were also present. Odisha’s outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the ceremony.

BJP for the first time got a clear mandate in Odisha, ending the 24-year-old stint of the BJD.

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly while Patnaik-led BJD got 51 seats, Congress (14), CPI(M) won in one seat while Independents got three.

