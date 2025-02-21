BJP leader P C George’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Kerala High Court in hate speech case

Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P C George connection with an alleged hate speech case.

Earlier, the court had given protection from arrest till February 17.

George, a former MLA, has been accused of hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

The BJP leader had moved the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him by the Erattupetta police.

Police had registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader.

Booked under various sections P C George has been booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion..) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 120(o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.

After George was booked in January, BJP strongly condemned the police case against him and alleged that it was a "political vendetta by the LDF government."

Senior BJP leader and the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led Left government of not saying a word against Hamas and admitting PDF followers into their fold.

Justifying George, Javadekar said he has already clarified that his intention was to express opposition to extremism and not to target any community.

"FIR against PC George is political vendetta by LDF government, which doesn't say a word against Hamas and admits PDF followers into their fold," he posted on his 'X' handle.

