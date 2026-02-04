BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother seriously injured in hit-and-run accident in Pune, rushed to hospital

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's mother met a major road accident on Tuesday evening. A car recklessly driving on Pune roads, ‘deliberately’ struck his mother, Shehzad Poonawalla claimed. In the incident, the victim sustained serious injuries for which she had to be rushed to the hospital.

The accused of the hit-and-run case is on the run. The 36-year-old appealed to Pune City Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take steps to nab the absconding accused. Taking to X, Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, "A few hours ago an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately - leaving her seriously injured and ran away.

Seeking blessing for her recovery following surgery, he stated, “She will be undergoing a surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her.”

Expressing his anger, Shehzad raised calls for justice from local authorities, "My mother is one of the kindest & nicest human beings and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil and my heart sink."

He added, "Hope @PuneCityPolice @CPPuneCity will arrest that person & will ensure he doesn’t get away with it. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra."

Social media reaction Many social media users extended heartfelt wishes for her rapid recovery. A user wrote, "It’s unfortunate, but what guns are to the US; cars are to Punekars. Visit an RTO office and see it for yourself; this is how @PuneCityTraffic issues driving licences. During the test, the person sitting next to you controls the car; you’re merely holding the steering wheel. That too, you drive in a large circle; no testing for basic manoeuvres like a figure-8 or an H pattern. This is how unsafe drivers are officially certified; and then we wonder why our roads are deadly."

Another user stated,"Our best wishes for her speedy recovery. Be vigilant. All the blessed. You are all in our prayers. I hope it was not a “planned accident / sabotage” given your status. It’s very important a thorough investigation is conducted by the agencies and the culprits are brought to the books."

A third user remarked, “It was shocking to see the video. Terrible. I pray she recovers fast and there's nothing serious.”

