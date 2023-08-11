comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 10:46:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.46%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,175.05 3.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.05 1.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.95 -0.67%
Business News/ News / India/  BJP leader shot dead during evening walk in UP's Moradabad, CCTV captures footage
Back

A BJP leader Anuj Chaudhary, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, was tragically shot and killed outside his Moradabad residence on Thursday evening, police said

The incident, captured on CCTV, depicts Chaudhary, 34, strolling with an associate when three assailants on a motorbike unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

Chaudhary was later rushed to Moradabad's BrightStar Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Family members attribute the murder to political rivals, specifically naming Amit Chaudhary and Aniket as culprits. Four suspects have been charged, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend them, as reported by the police.

"There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon," the Moradabad Police said in a statement, as cited by NDTV.

An active local political figure, he recently contested but lost the block chief elections in Sambhal's Asmoli block.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout