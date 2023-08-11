A BJP leader Anuj Chaudhary, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, was tragically shot and killed outside his Moradabad residence on Thursday evening, police said

The incident, captured on CCTV, depicts Chaudhary, 34, strolling with an associate when three assailants on a motorbike unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

Chaudhary was later rushed to Moradabad's BrightStar Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Family members attribute the murder to political rivals, specifically naming Amit Chaudhary and Aniket as culprits. Four suspects have been charged, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend them, as reported by the police.

"There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon," the Moradabad Police said in a statement, as cited by NDTV.

An active local political figure, he recently contested but lost the block chief elections in Sambhal's Asmoli block.