Amid the row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion to include a picture of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi in Indian currency, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader has raised a new demand.
Amid the row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion to include a picture of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi in Indian currency, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader has raised a new demand.
Nitesh Narayan Rane, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has shared a photoshopped image of a ₹200 note with an image of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji, and captioned it, "Yeh perfect hai (This is perfect)".
Nitesh Narayan Rane, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has shared a photoshopped image of a ₹200 note with an image of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji, and captioned it, "Yeh perfect hai (This is perfect)".
Politics intensified after AAP supremo Kejriwal demanded to include a picture of Lakshmi-Ganesh on the Indian currency. Different demands have started from different parts of the country.
Politics intensified after AAP supremo Kejriwal demanded to include a picture of Lakshmi-Ganesh on the Indian currency. Different demands have started from different parts of the country.
Congress MP Manish Tewari asked Kejriwal why not Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo on a new series of notes.
Congress MP Manish Tewari asked Kejriwal why not Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo on a new series of notes.
Tewari, a Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, tweeted, "Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar."
Tewari, a Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, tweeted, "Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar."
During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.
During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.
"Despite trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).
"Despite trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).
"If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.
"If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.
"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," Kejriwal said in his address.
"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," Kejriwal said in his address.
BJP called Kejriwal's demand an "unsuccessful attempt" to hide his party's "ugly anti-Hindu face" ahead of elections.
BJP called Kejriwal's demand an "unsuccessful attempt" to hide his party's "ugly anti-Hindu face" ahead of elections.
If Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for "speaking against Hindu deities", Manoj Tiwari demanded.
If Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for "speaking against Hindu deities", Manoj Tiwari demanded.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.