BJP leaders meet at PM Modi's residence to discuss govt formation in 4 states

BJP leaders meet at PM Modi's residence to discuss govt formation in 4 states1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- Union minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is present at the meeting along with BJP national President JP Nadda and senior leader BL Santosh
NEW DELHI : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are set to meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in order to decide on the government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Union minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is present at the meeting along with BJP national President JP Nadda and senior leader BL Santosh.
BJP won a historic victory in the recently held Assembly Elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The results were declared on 10 March.
The BJP won a historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, scoring 255 out of 403 constituencies and a 41.29% vote share - the state's first double term in 37 years. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday arrived at 7-Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was Adityanath's first visit to New Delhi after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the 2022 assembly elections.
The party also emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.
It secured a majority in Manipur Assembly elections as well, reducing other parties to single digits and will now form the government in the state for the second consecutive term. BJP went solo this time and contested all seats alone. It won 32 seats out of 60 in Manipur.
In Uttarakhand, BJP came back to power for the second consecutive term with a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Assembly. However, former Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the elections from the Khatima constituency.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the victory seat for the Assembly elections in Punjab. CM designate Bhagwant Mann is slated to take oath at Bhagat Singh's birthplace tomorrow, 16 March.
Earlier, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations, party leader Randeep Surjewala informed on Tuesday.
