BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani woman in online ‘nikah’ ceremony in UP as groom fails to get visa: Video

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son married a Pakistani woman in a unique cross-border wedding ceremony – through an "online Nikah". The ceremony took place in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Video and photos of the ceremony emerged on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the groom, who was in UP's Jaunpur, and the bride in Pakistan's Lahore accepted the marriage by saying 'Kabul Hai, Kabul Hai' on an online video call.

BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

The groom was unable to obtain the visa due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries, the report added.

The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan.

In light of these circumstances, Shahid decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.

Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara on Friday night and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for "nikah" and she communicates it to the maulana. He told PTI that an online "nikah" is possible when the maulanas from both sides can conduct the ceremony together.

Haider expressed hope that his wife would get her Indian visa without any hassle. BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the groom's family.

In another news, a 30-year-old woman set herself on fire merely 150 feet away from the Sarai police outpost. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday. She was reportedly frustrated over not being able to marry the man she loved. The officer said the woman, Nazia, had filed a complaint at the Sambhal Police Station saying she was in a relationship with one Gul Azeem for two years and that she wanted to marry him. "It was found that the man was working in Punjab," he said.