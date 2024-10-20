BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani woman in online ‘nikah’ ceremony in UP as groom fails to get visa: Video

UP news: In the video, the groom, who was in Jaunpur, and the bride in Lahore could be seen accepting the marriage by saying 'Kabul Hai, Kabul Hai' on an online video call.

Livemint
Updated20 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
UP news: BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore.
UP news: BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore.(Video/X)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son married a Pakistani woman in a unique cross-border wedding ceremony – through an "online Nikah". The ceremony took place in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Video and photos of the ceremony emerged on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the groom, who was in UP's Jaunpur, and the bride in Pakistan's Lahore accepted the marriage by saying 'Kabul Hai, Kabul Hai' on an online video call.

Also Read | The son of Asia’s richest man is set to marry in the year’s most extravagant wedding

BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

The groom was unable to obtain the visa due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries, the report added.

Also Read | Man won’t marry ’childhood love’ if rejected; job application goes viral

The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan.

In light of these circumstances, Shahid decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.

Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara on Friday night and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for "nikah" and she communicates it to the maulana. He told PTI that an online "nikah" is possible when the maulanas from both sides can conduct the ceremony together.

Also Read | Bihar teenager forced to marry his 2 girlfriends after getting caught red-handed

Haider expressed hope that his wife would get her Indian visa without any hassle. BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the groom's family.

In another news, a 30-year-old woman set herself on fire merely 150 feet away from the Sarai police outpost. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday. She was reportedly frustrated over not being able to marry the man she loved. The officer said the woman, Nazia, had filed a complaint at the Sambhal Police Station saying she was in a relationship with one Gul Azeem for two years and that she wanted to marry him. "It was found that the man was working in Punjab," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBJP leader’s son marries Pakistani woman in online ‘nikah’ ceremony in UP as groom fails to get visa: Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.