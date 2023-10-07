‘BJP leaving no stone unturned to target vocal MPs’ says Raghav Chadha on cancellation of his allotted accommodation
Raghav Chadha alleged BJP's political motives in cancelling his bungalow allotment. A Delhi court said Chadha cannot claim that he has an absolute right to continue to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha even after the cancellation of allotment.
Aam Adami Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha lashed out the BJP and said that the cancellation of his allotted bungalow is 'arbitrary and unprecedented'. Issuing a statement, the AAP MP also alleged that the cancellation was done at the "dictates of the BJP to further their political motives and vested interest".