Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He was 69.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, PTI says quoting sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of Member of Parliament and said that BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader.

"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.

Chauhan also planted a sapling in the memory of late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today.

