Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away
Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan was elected as the Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away

1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Staff Writer

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He was 69.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fuel price hike protest: All public transport remains off road in Kerala for 12 hours

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST

Coronavirus India: Over 1.48 crore people vaccinated, active tally at 1.68 lakh

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

SMEs in western countries turn to India for virtual staffing; no H1-B required

2 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Harsh Vardhan to get jab today, 4.27 lakh doses given in phase 2 - Top developments

2 min read . 09:55 AM IST

He was 69.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fuel price hike protest: All public transport remains off road in Kerala for 12 hours

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST

Coronavirus India: Over 1.48 crore people vaccinated, active tally at 1.68 lakh

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

SMEs in western countries turn to India for virtual staffing; no H1-B required

2 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Harsh Vardhan to get jab today, 4.27 lakh doses given in phase 2 - Top developments

2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, PTI says quoting sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of Member of Parliament and said that BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader.

"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.

Chauhan also planted a sapling in the memory of late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.