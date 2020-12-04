BJP makes electoral inroads in Hyderabad with a 'saffron strike'

The BJP's performance has confirmed the trend that it is replacing the Congress as the main challenger to the TRS, Yadav said in Delhi. The saffron party had won four seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well. "The results are very encouraging and a morale booster for the BJP, and in a way, it is a moral victory of the party. The results reaffirms that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his model of good governance have acceptability across regions," Yadav, who was deputed as in-charge for the local elections in Hyderabad, told PTI.