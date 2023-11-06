The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that most stubble-burning is happening in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, like, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and alleged that the BJP is maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy. Delhi pollution LIVE Updates While speaking to ANI, Cheema said, “The BJP is maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy. In fact, most stubble-burning is happening in the states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which are ruled by them. First, they should take action against them." AAP leader added, “The cases of stubble burning have declined in Punjab. It is increasing in Haryana, UP and other states... We are moving towards diversification... We are giving subsidies to the farmers to grow different crops." Earlier in the day, stubble burning was previously reported in Fazilka, Punjab, where a farmer, Gurnaib Singh told ANI that burning stubble is not his hobby, but he is helpless. Also Read: Delhi air pollution: NASA shows rise in Punjab farm fires during weekend | See photo “The government should find a solution to this. We do not want to burn stubble but we are helpless... The government has not been successful in tackling the issue of stubble burning...Our children and family also stay here, and they are at risk too but we cannot do anything, we are helpless," said Singh.

As reported by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, a record-high number of 4,160 farm fires were recorded in northern India on Sunday, marking the highest count for this season.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'critical' category on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

As per SAFAR data at 7 a.m., the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) stood in the 'critical' category with an AQI of 471. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (489), Gurugram (416), Noida (452), Greater Noida (450) and Faridabad (442) also reported hazardous air quality.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting on Monday.

Following a decision made on Sunday by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented throughout the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. This measure has been taken to curb any further deterioration of air quality in the region.

