An FIR was lodged against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Harish Shakya and 16 others on Saturday in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of rape, fraud and threats, according to a report by the Hindustan Times citing police officials. The FIR comes after a court order.

The BJP MLA, as well as his brother, nephew and many businessmen, are mentioned in the FIR. Shakya is an MLA from the Bilsi assembly constituency in the Badaun district.

On December 11, Leela Chaudhary, an additional chief judicial magistrate and special judge of MP/MLA court Badaun, had stated in the court order to lodge an FIR against the BJP MLA and 16 others involved in the case. The court order was issued after a complaint was filed by a villager, who alleged that a gang led by the BJP MLA was extorting them.

According to the complaint, it was also alleged that the BJP MLA and his two aides gang raped his wife on September 17 at his camp office, the report said.

“The FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Harish Shakya at the Civil Lines police station on Saturday following the court order," the report stated quoting Badaun district police chief Brijesh Kumar Singh.

“The court has been informed. Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, in charge of Civil Lines police station, will lead the probe,” Singh added.

According to the police, the charges against the accused include gang rape, crores worth of fraud and threatening the victims. As of now, there is no official comment by the BJP MLA.

The issue is regarding the land owned by the villager, the report said citing police.

