Rajasthan News: MLA Balmukund Acharya uses Gaumutra to ‘purify’ Congress councillors backing BJP

To cleanse the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) office of alleged corruption, Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya sprinkled a mixture of Gangajal and gamutra (cow urine) on the councillors and the premises.

As reported by Indian Express, the BJP removed sitting JMCH Mayor Munesh Gurjar amid corruption allegations and replaced her with Kusum Yadav, who gained support from seven Congress turncoats and one independent councillor to secure a majority.

“We have purified it with Gangajal and removed all impurities. And after prayers with Vedic mantras, behenji (the new Mayor) has assumed charge on this navami date. Now there will be an environment of purity in the municipal corporation,” the mahant said.

On Tuesday, these eight joined the BJP. Before Yadav assumed office on Wednesday, Balmukund Acharya conducted a “purification” ceremony for the JMCH premises, councillors, and officers. The councillors and officials also symbolically “drank” the mixture as it was applied to their faces, including their lips, the report said.

Balmukund Acharya told The Indian Express, “I sprinkled Gangajal and gamutra in the JMC office to address the corruption. From today, the JMCH is corruption-free.”

He mentioned that he carries a bottle containing the mixture of Gangajal and gomutra. “I keep it in my car and drink it daily,” he said, noting that he sprinkled it on the councillors and added, “They can’t say that the dash of water didn’t touch them.”

Asked whether the JMCH officials were also given Gangajal and gamutra, he said “Gangajal and gamutra has been fed to everyone before the Mayor assumes charge. In our culture, Gangajal and gamutra are fed so that in case you have committed any crimes, you are free of them now. Now you are sanatani, work with purity…”

Earlier in May 2021, BJP leader Pragya Thakur has said that Cow urine extract protects from coronavirus and lung infections and stated that she takes cow urine daily and it has protected her from Covid-19.