Home >News >India >BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away
Kiran Maheshwari (ANI)
Kiran Maheshwari (ANI)

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 08:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Kiran Maheshwari was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Monday morning. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Gurugram-based hospital.

Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Her conditions became critical a few days back, as per sources. Her body will be brought to Udaipur on Monday.

Last week, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, died due multi-organ failure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout