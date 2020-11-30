BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 08:31 AM IST
- Kiran Maheshwari was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19
BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Monday morning. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Gurugram-based hospital.
Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Her conditions became critical a few days back, as per sources. Her body will be brought to Udaipur on Monday.
Last week, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, died due multi-organ failure.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×