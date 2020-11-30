BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari passes away

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Monday morning. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Gurugram-based hospital.

Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Her conditions became critical a few days back, as per sources. Her body will be brought to Udaipur on Monday.

Last week, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, died due multi-organ failure.

